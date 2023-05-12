Waqar Ahmed Chohan appointed NAB DG

In the latest development, Waqar Ahmed Chohan, the current director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been appointed as the director general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Establishment Division issued a notification of the appointment of Waqar Ahmed Chohan as the new director general of NAB. It is important to mention that Mr Chohan belongs to Grade 20 of the Police service.

The development comes after Imran Khan was arrested by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case and was later released on bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The National Accountability Bureau is a vital institution in Pakistan that is responsible for investigating and prosecuting cases of corruption and financial wrongdoing.