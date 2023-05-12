Friday, May 12, 2023
Woman, daughter shot dead while sleeping on rooftop

Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -   A woman and her minor daughter were killed by firing of unknown outlaws in the limits of Makh­doom Rasheed police station on Friday.

According to police sources, the woman iden­tified as 23-year-old Sana was sleeping along­with her minor daughter Robab on the roof of her house in the Garden Town area when un­identified assailants opened fire on them, killing them on the spot.

Upon receiving information, SP Sadr division and DSP Makhdoom Rasheed circle reached the spot; however, the suspects had managed to flee.

The bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy while police started legal action into the incident. SHO Makhdoom Rasheed police station said that the blind murder case would be traced and culprits would soon be brought to justice.

Our Staff Reporter

