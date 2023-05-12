XWDiscos seek Nepra’s nod for passing on burden of additional Rs44.46 billion to consumers

ISLAMABAD-Ex-Wapda Discos have sought NEPRA’s nod for passing on the burden of additional Rs 44.46 billion to power consumers on account of quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter of FY 2023.

In the petition filed with NEPRA, the XWDiscos have demanded Rs 31.766 billion on account of capacity charges and Rs 11.700 billion on account of UoSC and MoF for quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter (January – March 2023). The increase of Rs 44.456 billion was sought by the XWDiscos on account of capacity charges, market operator fee, the impact of additional sales under incremental sales incentive scheme for industrial sector, the use of system charges, market operator fee, transmission and distribution losses on account of fuel coast adjustment, variable operation and maintenance charges for the third quarter of ongoing fiscal year.

Allowing Rs 44.456 billion to the XWDiscos is estimated to jack up the average electricity tariff of Discos by around Rs1.5 per unit. The increase will be applicable for three months. As per the petitions, the highest demand for the quarterly adjustment of Rs11.2 billion was made by Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) followed by Rs10.05 billion by Multan Electric Power (Mepco), Rs10 billion by Faisalabad Electric (Fesco) and Rs6.03 billion from Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco). Similarly, Hyderabad Electic (Hesco) sought an additional QTA of Rs5 billion, followed by Rs3.65 billion by Tribal Electric (Tesco), Rs2.365 billion by Quetta Electric (Qesco) and Rs1.424 billion by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco). While two Discos namely Islamabad Electric Supply (Iesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company sought reduction in QTA worth Rs5.14b and Rs114 million, respectively. Nepra will hold public hearing on the petitions of ex-Wapda Discos on May 24.