112th birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

LAHORE - The 112th birth anniversary of renowned Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed here on Saturday. Manto was born in Paproudi village in Ludhiana district of the eastern Punjab, in a Muslim family on May 11, 1912. He belonged to a Kashmiri trading family that had settled in Amritsar in the early 19th century and took up legal profession. His father, Khwaja Ghulam Hasan, was a Sessions Judge of a local court. After partition, his family migrated to Lahore.

Manto wrote 250 short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. Some of his publications are: Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tolah. He died on January 18, 1955 in Lahore.