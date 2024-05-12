Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

112th birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

112th birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed
Agencies
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE   -   The 112th birth anniversary of renowned Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter  and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed here on Saturday. Manto was born in Paproudi village in Ludhiana district of the eastern Punjab, in a Muslim family on May 11, 1912. He belonged to a Kashmiri trading family that had settled in Amritsar in the  early 19th century and took up legal profession. His father, Khwaja Ghulam  Hasan, was a Sessions Judge of a local court. After partition, his family  migrated to Lahore.

 Manto wrote 250 short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. Some of his publications are: Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tolah. He died on January 18, 1955 in Lahore.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024