Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

20 suspects arrested in murder of youth

Agencies
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD   -   More than 20 suspects were arrested on Saturday in operation against extortionists involved in kidnapping and murder of a youth. According to details, police launched crackdowns in jurisdiction of different police stations of tehsil Garhi Khairo of Jacobabad against culprits who abducted Hubdad Ari, nephew of a senior journalist and killed him over non-payment of ransom. Heavy contingent of police was deployed on entrance and exits on the occasion. During operation, more than 20 suspects were arrested. SSP Syed Saleem Shah vowed to continue the operation till arrest of the culprits involved in abduction-cum-murder.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024