20 suspects arrested in murder of youth

JACOBABAD - More than 20 suspects were arrested on Saturday in operation against extortionists involved in kidnapping and murder of a youth. According to details, police launched crackdowns in jurisdiction of different police stations of tehsil Garhi Khairo of Jacobabad against culprits who abducted Hubdad Ari, nephew of a senior journalist and killed him over non-payment of ransom. Heavy contingent of police was deployed on entrance and exits on the occasion. During operation, more than 20 suspects were arrested. SSP Syed Saleem Shah vowed to continue the operation till arrest of the culprits involved in abduction-cum-murder.