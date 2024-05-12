3 Tandoors sealed for selling roti, naan on exorbitant prices

KARACHI - Three Tandoors were sealed as administration took action against Tandoors for selling roti and naan on exorbitant prices. The administration raided the Tandoors and checked the prices fixed by government being implemented. Two Tandoors in Khada Market and one in Chand Bibi road were sealed for selling naan and roti on exorbitant prices. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi also directed the city administration to ensure implementation of naan and chapati rates at any cost failing which strict action would be initiated against violators. Meanwhile, Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Rasheed Ahmad Solangi, said that indiscriminate action is being taken against illegal constructions and encroachments in Karachi. He expressed the views in a meeting with Secretary Information Department Sindh Nadeem ur Rahman Memon. Director Press Information Akhtar Ali Surhiyo, Director Advertising Muhammad Yousuf Kaburu and Director Publication Imtiaz Ali Joyo were also present, said a statement issued here.

Matters of mutual interest and extensive media coverage of the operation against illegal constructions by the Sindh Building Control Authority were discussed in the meeting.

Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman Memon said that the steps taken by the Sindh government against illegal constructions and illegal encroachments were laudable and it was necessary to promote them for public awareness.