As Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources and COP29 president-designate, met with President Asif Ali Zardari to invite him to the conference being held in Baku, Pakistan’s importance on the global stage in combating climate change was further highlighted.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku in November, and at that forum, Pakistan is expected to continue with climate change advocacy which is fast becoming a key feature of our external diplomacy. Pakistan is a unique nation in this regard. While it contributes a minuscule amount of toxic emissions to the atmosphere when compared to developed countries like China and the USA, it suffers disproportionately from rising temperatures. A generally arid country, Pakistan is fed by glacial rivers and seasonal Monsoon rains – both sources extremely vulnerable to climate change. Our glaciers are melting faster than they can be replaced, and extreme temperature spikes have made the Monsoons equally extreme – dumping all accumulated water in concentrated busts rather than a spread-out moderate rainfall. Frequent flash flooding and the increasing likelihood of cataclysmic flooding – like the one that inundated large parts of Sindh a few years ago – are just a few symptoms of this.

However, Pakistan cannot solve this problem itself, even if it had the resources to do so. Emissions are a global problem, and unless the world as a collective works towards reducing them, countries like Pakistan will continue to suffer the consequences.

As such, while domestic climate change initiatives are always appreciated, Pakistan needs a diplomatic solution to get the world to come to a consensus. While the enormity of this task looms large, Pakistan cannot afford to forego action. It must become a leader in the field of climate change and lend its voice to multilateral platforms such as COP29. Climate advocacy must become a permanent part of our diplomatic missions, to both other nations, as well as multilateral organisations like the UN. If we don’t raise our plight in front of the world and urge them to take urgent action – no one will.