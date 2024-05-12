Afghan nationals offloaded at Peshawar airport over fake passports

Five Afghan nationals were offloaded from an overseas flight at Peshawar airport over fake passports.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration offloaded the Afghan woman and her four children from a UK-bound flight over fake documents.

The Afghan nationals were travelling to UK after illegally entering Pakistan, the FIA spokesperson said.

The Afghan nationals got their passports from the agent, which were declared fake by the Afghan Consulate.

In a separate action, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded a passenger at Karachi airport over fake travel papers.

The FIA-Immigration offloaded a passenger Tauseef Ahmed from an overseas flight over fake travel documents. “Accused Tauseef Ahmed was traveling with a fake visa of Japan on his passport,” FIA officials said.

“The accused was transferred to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell Karachi for investigation”, FIA spokesperson said.

Prior to this, nine alleged beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims were offloaded at Multan airport.