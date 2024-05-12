AJK protests lead to food shortage, troubles for tourists

MUZAFFARABAD - The shutter-down and wheel-jam strikes continued for the second day in all 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, leading to a shortage of food in the region and severe hardships for tourists. Public transport has been suspended and educational institutions, shops, and business centres have been closed since Friday after the Joint Public Action Committee called for the strike. The group, which comprises farmers, businessmen, locals, and vendors, is demanding wheat subsidy and tax-free electricity from the Mangla dam.

In a statement on Saturday, the committee announced that the strike would continue until the fulfilment of the charter of demands. As a result of the strike, normal life has come to a standstill in all districts, including the capital Muzaffarabad. The protest has resulted in road blockades, complete suspension of public and inter-city transport, a significant decline in tourist arrivals, and inconvenience for those returning as they face road closures. Some protesters are guiding returning tourists through alternative routes while others are providing information about the situation. In this situation, both local residents and tourists are facing extreme difficulties in acquiring basic commodities. Those who have supplies are managing with what they have, as they are unable to find anything elsewhere.

The police have not issued any traffic plans or instructions for tourists. Instead, reports say they have been arresting the representatives of the committee and protesters.

The situation in the region also remained tense on Friday. Clashes were reported between the police and protesters in various areas of Muzaffarabad, with protesters pelting stones at the police, who responded with tear gas shells.

The district administration has imposed a ban on the gathering of more than five people in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhambir, Poonch, Haveli, Sidhonti, Neelum, and Jhelum Valley under Section 144 of CrPC for 10 days.