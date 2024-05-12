Amir Muqam vows to resolve GB’s issues

Gilgit - Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam said on Saturday that issues of Gilgit-Baltistan are the federal government’s priority, saying that they will utilise their authority to promote development and prosperity in the region.

Addressing a news conference in Gilgit along with former Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman and MNA from Kohistan, the minister mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government has effectively resolved the wheat crisis and will allocate funds for next year’s subsidy to reduce public hardship.

He emphasised the importance of promoting tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and announced that work on ongoing projects will be expedited, including the 40MW Hanzel Hydro-Power Project to address load-shedding issues in Gilgit.

Muqam also highlighted the region’s mineral wealth and pledged efforts to harness it for development. He assured that the federal government is committed to resolving the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan and will work tirelessly to ensure the region’s prosperity.

Maqam briefed on Attabad Power Project

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Amir Maqam visited the Attabad Lake where he was briefed on the Attabad Power Project.

The project director of the project Tahir Khan provided details on the project, stating that upon completion, it will generate 54 megawatts of electricity. He said that the project’s total cost is Rs21 billion and is expected to be completed within three years.

The project director also mentioned that a 3,200-meter-long tunnel will be constructed as part of the project. The minister expressed hope that the project’s timely completion will help alleviate the electricity load-shedding crisis in the district and surrounding areas.

The minister also praised the project as a wonderful gift from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the people of Hunza district. He assured that the federal government would provide all possible assistance for the project’s completion.