Applications receiving process for constable recruitment underway

SARGODHA - The application receiving process for constables, lady constables and drivers by Punjab Highway Patrolling is under way in Sargodha region. Punjab Highway Police spokesman Muhammad Nawaz said that application receiving desks had been set up in Sargodha in which candidates from Bhakkar, Khushaab, Mianwali and Sargodha would submit their documents. The last date is May 23. Deputy Superintendent Rana Ghulam Mujtba said that he himself would monitor all the process including chest measurement, height, and running etc to make the process transparent.

38 power pilferers caught

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle, claimed to have caught 38 power pilferers and got registered 60 cases during the current drive against power pilferage. FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that its teams raided various areas of the circle and caught power pilferers. He said the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meter. Three consumers were booked in a day in Sillanwali for electricity theft, he said and added that seven power pilferers were also arrested.

Three petrol agencies sealed

The district administration sealed three illegal petrol agencies in a crackdown here on Saturday. According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Zaiba Andleeb visited various locations and traced three illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops. She sealed all the units. She also reported the matter to the police stations concerned for the registration of cases against violators. She said that strict action would be taken against illegal outlets.