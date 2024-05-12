Sunday, May 12, 2024
Attempt to blow up railway track fails in Hyderabad

May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  An attempt to blow up the railway track has failed as an explosion took place near the railway track in Makki Shah area of Hyderabad, reported on Saturday. After receiving information, teams of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Police and other authorities reached the spot. According to police sources, traffic of trains has been stopped after the explosion near railway track. Moreover, BDS and CTD are currently conducting a search operation and collecting evidence from spot, police said. Police sources said that a cracker was detonated near the railway track causing no damage. However, train operation has been resumed after collecting evidence by Police, Rangers, BDS and CTD, said sources.

