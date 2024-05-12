Sunday, May 12, 2024
Balochistan unites against terrorism after press club president’s tragic death

May 12, 2024
QUETTA   -  Citizens of Balochistan have taken to the streets following the tragic death of Khuzdar Press Club President, Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, and two colleagues. Blocking the Quetta-Karachi main highway at strategic points, protestors demand justice while condemning Baloch terrorist organisations, particularly the BLA. Carrying placards, banners, and posters adorned with images of fallen heroes and slogans denouncing terrorism, demonstrators express their grief and anger. The death of Maulana Mengal, who fell victim to a remote-controlled bomb attack, has stirred a profound sense of unity and resolve among the people of Balochistan.

Protestors burn the flag of the BLA, emphasizing their rejection of terrorism and their quest for peace and prosperity in the region.

Agencies

