CDA chief discusses urban development with Planning Wing

APP
May 12, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa discussed the organizational structure and key responsibilities in urban development with the Planning Wing on Saturday. During the meeting, the Planning Wing provided an overview of its various roles, including master planning, zoning regulations, infrastructure development, urban renewal, public consultation, and coordination with government agencies. The Chairman emphasized the importance of the Planning Wing in steering the city’s growth and ensuring its long-term sustainability, as per a news release. He underscored that effective urban planning is the cornerstone of a vibrant and livable city, with the Planning Wing playing a central role in achieving this vision. “The Planning Wing is the backbone of our city’s development efforts,” stated the Chairman. “Their expertise and dedication are vital in creating sustainable urban environments that meet the needs of our residents, support economic growth, and enhance overall quality of life,” he further said.

