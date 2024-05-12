Chief Secretary directs DCs, ACs to improve public service standards

KARACHI - The Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday and directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to improve public service standards. The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, the Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, the Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Department, the Secretaries of different departments, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners of Sindh Province. The Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, underscored the imperative for Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to elevate public service standards. He urged vigilant monitoring of development projects within their jurisdictions, ensuring timely completion and optimal utilization of resources. Expressing concern over Sindh’s performance in the collection of agricultural income tax, the Chief Secretary mandated a rigorous approach towards revenue management, emphasizing the significance of maintaining accurate revenue records and augmenting agricultural income tax collections.

Recognizing the crucial role of disaster preparedness, the Chief Secretary assigned the responsibility of formulating readiness plans to Deputy Commissioners, who serve as the heads of District Disaster Management Committees. This proactive measure aims to enhance community resilience and mitigate the impact of potential disasters. To foster direct engagement with citizens, Deputy Commissioners were instructed to conduct open ‘Katcheris’ (public meetings) to address grievances and promptly resolve issues affecting the general populace and to bridge the gap between the administration and the community. The Chief Secretary instructed field officers to intensify monitoring efforts concerning wheat procurement and the anti-polio campaigns across the province. Recognizing the critical importance of these initiatives, he emphasized the need for vigilant supervision to ensure the seamless execution of wheat procurement operations and the effective implementation of the anti-polio campaign.

Furthermore, Syed Asif Hyder Shah underscored the significance of accountability in governance, highlighting that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners will be closely scrutinized and reflected in their annual performance reports. The initiative underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance, as it continues to prioritize the welfare and prosperity of the people of Sindh.

The Chief Secretary Shah reiterated the importance of public trust in governmental institutions, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold this trust through effective service delivery. Acknowledging the challenges faced by field officers, he assured swift resolution to any outstanding issues, underscoring the administration’s unwavering commitment to facilitating their duties. With a steadfast resolve to enhance governance and elevate the quality of public services, Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah affirmed the administration’s dedication to fostering a responsive and accountable governance framework for the benefit of all citizens.