Corps Commander Peshawar opens Roots Millennium Future World School

ISLAMABAD - Corps Commander Peshawar & Chairman Defence Housing Authority DHA Peshawar Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat HI (M) inaugurated the iconic purpose-built concept based Future World School & College spread on 4 acres of thematic eduland at DHA Peshawar, says a press release.

Brig Haroon Rahim Administrator DHA Peshawar, Founder & CEO Dr Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Engr Anna Faisal, Chief Operating Officer Abid Hussain, Director Operations & Development Brig (Retd) Khurram Nazir, Director Community & Outreach Mrs Sabina Zakir and Principal Future World School & College DHA Peshawar Mrs Tehmina Khalid were present on the occasion.

The chief guest Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat HI (M) unveiled the inaugural plaque.

Future World School & College DHA Peshawar is a joint venture between Defence Housing Authority Peshawar and Roots Millennium Education Group, and is Pakistan’s pioneer and KP’s first concept based, skills centric, pedagogy driven, and technology enabled 21st century iconic school and college. Future World School & Colleges provides students with a new learning experience where technology blends seamlessly into a modern broad-based curriculum, facilitated by fully equipped classrooms and IT suites. Future World School & College infra structural resources also includes swimming pool, multipurpose sports area, auditorium, robotics lab, on campus gym, on campus lockers, sustainable green food cafe, early year learning center, art and design studio, language center, counseling and coaching center, nursing & first aid room, campus store & roof top gardens. The campus boasts the latest learning technologies & world class educational infrastructure to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan is spreading its roots widely nationwide with flagship purpose built iconic campuses and award-winning academic choices, qualifications, and curriculum under the dynamic and trailblazing leadership of Founder & CEO Dr Faisal Mushtaq Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, who is recognised and celebrated as 500 most influential Muslims of the world.

The learners of Future World School & College DHA Peshawar Campus showcased their exceptional talents through a series of captivating performances, leaving the audience in awe. The first performance titled “One World, One School,” centered around embracing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Learners also paid tribute to the resilient spirit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, portraying it as a land of peace, prosperity, and hope. It was a heartfelt tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who have sacrificed for the nation, highlighting their courage and selflessness. Learners also celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the province by showcasing its vibrant diversity and unity through mesmerizing dances, music, and traditional attire, the learners beautifully depicted the essence of KP’s culture, fostering a sense of pride and appreciation among the audience. The learners’ dedication, passion, and hard work were evident throughout the performances, leaving a lasting impact on everyone present.

Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat HI (M) emphasised the need for quality inclusive education for all and expressed his joy and gratitude towards the establishment of the Future World School & College at DHA Peshawar and called it a gift to the province & society. He emphasized that beginning of School at DHA Peshawar is the best thing one can do for their community. The chief guest extended his heartfelt gratitude to Dr Faisal Mushtaq for his unwavering dedication, commitment, and visionary leadership. He also commended the DHA Administration and the teachers and principal of the DHA Peshawar campus for their tireless efforts in shaping the future of learners.

The chief guest assured that this campus will bring opportunity and diversity to the vibrant and historic city of Peshawar and that it will create a brighter and more inclusive educational landscape for our country.

In his welcome address, Dr Faisal Mushtaq, CEO of Roots Millennium Future World Schools & Colleges, captivated the audience with an awe-inspiring recount of His founding parents Col Mushtaq Rasul Chaudhry and Mrs Riffat Mushtaq Aizaz-e-Fazeelat for their vision, hard work, entrepreneurship and legacy and their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts for nurturing a world class Institution ROOTS to where it stands today.

The Millennium Education Group’s relentless pursuit of educational excellence has blossomed into a transnational network of purpose-built institutions spanning across Pakistan. The inauguration of the newest jewel in the crown, The Future World School & College DHA Peshawar symbolizes not only a gift to our nation but also a standard of global educational eminence.

Expressing gratitude to the esteemed parents, eager learners, and esteemed guests gracing the occasion, Dr Faisal underscored The Millennium Education’s unwavering mission. This mission transcends beyond mere academia, aiming to nurture a generation equipped with the requisite skills, attitudes, knowledge, citizenship, and values to confront and conquer the challenges of the 21st century with confidence, character, and competence.

With the establishment of Future World School & College at DHA Peshawar, The Millennium Education Group has created a unique hub of research, service learning, social construct, that infuses experiential and intercultural learning thus enriching experiences for its learners’ portfolios and making them become Futurists who are imbued with citizenship, humanity, and patriotism.