Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter

KHANEWAL - A dangerous dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during a police encounter in Kabirwala. According to spokesperson police, City police Kabirwala was bringing back an accused named Rizwan Hiraj after recovery. Meanwhile, the unknown outlaws riding on motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplice released from police custody. In retaliation, the accused Rizwan Hiraj got bullet injured with the firing of own accomplices and shifted to THQ Kabirwala for medical treatment. The injured suspect was wanted to police in 22 cases of robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and others. The police teams formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

New Principal for Govt Post Graduate College Khanewal

In Government Post Graduate College Civil Line, Khanewal, Prof Nasir Abbas Athar took charge of Principal, and Rao Raunq Ali, Amir Ali Shah, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Ilyas were promoted from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor, Controller of Examinations College Rao Khalid. Naveed, Former Principals Prof. Rana Khalil Ahmed, Prof. Sajjad Hussain Shah, Prof. Rao Rifat Riaz, Rao Rashid Khalil Principal Government Associate College Sarai Sidhu. Prof. Rao Mohammad Sajid, Adnan Khan, Sajid Saleem, Mohsin Ali and entire staff congratulated them and expressedwellwishesfor newlyappointedprincipal and all promoted associate professors.