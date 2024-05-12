Sunday, May 12, 2024
Dar to attend Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing
Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Beijing, China from May 13-16 where he will co-chair the fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi. The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; up-gradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives. The two leaders will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, a Foreign Office news release said. On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives.

Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”; reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest; enhancing economic and trade cooperation including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC); and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development.

Staff Reporter

