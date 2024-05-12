DCC meeting reviews performance of various depts

RAWALPINDI - A Second District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chairman Qamar ul Islam Raja to review the performance of various departments. The meeting took place in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and was attended by several notable figures including Member National Assembly Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, and members of Provincial Assembly Punjab Bilal Yamin Satti, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Mansoor Raja, Sagheer Ahmed, and others.
During the meeting, a briefing was provided on the performance of all the departments, and a 6-point agenda was discussed. Specifically, the performance of the Health Department, Education Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building Department, and Police were reviewed.
Chairman Qamar ul Islam Raja emphasized the urgent need for dengue prevention, particularly targeting high-risk Union Councils in the first phase. He also provided updates on the development of Holy Family Hospital, stating that certain floors would be handed over to the hospital administration by specific dates.
Furthermore, Qamar ul Islam Raja highlighted the progress of Building Department schemes and ordered an inquiry into irregularities in teacher promotions.