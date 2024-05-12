Sunday, May 12, 2024
DCC meeting reviews performance of various depts

APP
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  A Second District Coordina­tion Committee (DCC) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chairman Qamar ul Islam Raja to review the performance of various de­partments. The meeting took place in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and was attended by sev­eral notable figures including Member National Assembly Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Rawal­pindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, and members of Provincial Assembly Punjab Bilal Yamin Satti, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Il­yas, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Mansoor Raja, Sagheer Ahmed, and others.

During the meeting, a brief­ing was provided on the perfor­mance of all the departments, and a 6-point agenda was dis­cussed. Specifically, the perfor­mance of the Health Depart­ment, Education Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building Department, and Po­lice were reviewed.

Chairman Qamar ul Islam Raja emphasized the urgent need for dengue prevention, particularly targeting high-risk Union Councils in the first phase. He also provided up­dates on the development of Holy Family Hospital, stating that certain floors would be handed over to the hospital ad­ministration by specific dates.

Furthermore, Qamar ul Is­lam Raja highlighted the prog­ress of Building Department schemes and ordered an inqui­ry into irregularities in teacher promotions.

APP

