E-balloting completes to give 20,000 bikes to students

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz fulfilled another promise, as the e-balloting process to give bikes to students on interest-free and soft installments was completed at the CM Office on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan conducted e-balloting for giving e-bikes and petrol bikes under the CM’s Youth Initiative programme. The minister conducted e-balloting process for four different categories to give bikes to male and female students. Vice chancellors of various universities, along with male and female students, were also present.

Bilal Akbar Khan said all institutions worked with a great amount of devotion and dedication for making the programme successful. “Well-done Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif”, the participants said as she is undertaking laudable steps for women empowerment.

“On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are introducing excellent scheme for working women and differently-abled people,” the minister said and expressed his gratitude to the vice chancellors and college principals for extending cooperation in successful holding of road shows.

He said it was not the infrastructural change with regard to provision of bikes on interest-free and soft installments, but cultural transformation. “InshaAllah, we will soon launch the second phase. The number of e-bikes would be increased in the 2nd phase,” added the minister.

Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi, while giving a detailed briefing regarding provision of bikes on interest-free and soft installments, said male and female students were being provided 1,000 e-electric bikes and 19,000 petrol bikes through transparent e-balloting process. Electric bikes will be given to the students of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions. All the students from all districts across Punjab submitted online applications for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments under the chief minister’s youth initiative programme. The students gave a positive response for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments. “We will organise online road shows in various universities, colleges to impart awareness to the parents along with male and female students. As many as 190,000 students got themselves registered for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments Under the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative programme. As many as 72,640 students submitted online applications,” the minister said and distributed commendation certificates among the officers for showing exemplary performance.

Chairman PITB, Additional IG Traffic, Secretary Information, Secretary Finance, Secretary Excise, Chairman PHEC, Vice Chancellors of various universities, concerned officers and students were also present on the occasion.