Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Education essential for progress: DC

APP
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, emphasized the pivotal role of education in national progress during a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Gulhera Gali on Saturday. Shirazi stressed that only a nation equipped with quality education could shape its future. During the visit, the deputy commissioner meticulously reviewed the attendance register of the staff, assessed the school management’s plan for delivering quality education to the children, and inspected the cleanliness of the premises.

Shirazi toured various classrooms and inquired about the educational provisions for the students, urging teachers to enhance their attendance and performance.

“Our children are our future,” Shirazi underscored, emphasizing the critical importance of education.

The visit served as a follow-up to instructions issued by Rawalpindi’s commissioner to all administration officers regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister’s ‘Good Governance’ program.

Balochistan unites against terrorism after press club president’s tragic death

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024