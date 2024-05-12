Education essential for progress: DC

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, emphasized the pivotal role of education in national progress during a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Gulhera Gali on Saturday. Shirazi stressed that only a nation equipped with quality education could shape its future. During the visit, the deputy commissioner meticulously reviewed the attendance register of the staff, assessed the school management’s plan for delivering quality education to the children, and inspected the cleanliness of the premises.

Shirazi toured various classrooms and inquired about the educational provisions for the students, urging teachers to enhance their attendance and performance.

“Our children are our future,” Shirazi underscored, emphasizing the critical importance of education.

The visit served as a follow-up to instructions issued by Rawalpindi’s commissioner to all administration officers regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister’s ‘Good Governance’ program.