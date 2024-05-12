Education for all govt’s priority: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said that ‘Education for All’ was the priority of the provincial government and all-out efforts were being made to achieve the targets of enrolment campaign.

He expressed these views while addressing an event as a chief guest which was organized by the Education Departments Sub-Division Dera in connection with the ongoing enrolment campaign in the public schools.

The DC said the district administration and the teachers were making all out efforts to achieve 100 percent target of the enrolment campaign.

He hoped that the targets would be achieved before the set time period. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, District Education Officer (Male) Musrat Hussain Baloch and SDEO Dera Humayun Khattak also addressed the event.

Giving comparison of the public schools with private ones, they were of the view that it could be proudly said that children studying in government schools were always among the top position holders of matriculation and intermediate examinations. They said that all modern facilities including quality education were available at public schools. The children, who were out of schools due to financial constraints of their parents, would also be brought to schools, they added. The government was taking steps to bring all the children to schools under the slogan ‘Education for All’ with the support of the education department and the administration.