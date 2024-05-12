Efforts of police officers in fighting against crime lauded

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) of the Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, along with City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have commended the efforts of police officers in fighting against crime. SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar initiated the recognition and appreciation of several officers for their exemplary work in apprehending hardcore and wanted criminals. During a ceremony, certificates of appreciation were presented to SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar himself, along with officers from various police stations including Kalar Syedan, Mandra, R.A Bazzar, Waris Khan, New Town, and the Organized Crime Cell Qaiser Nadeem, Yasir Mahmood Abbasi, Amir Rafiq, and Mohsin Al Hussain, among others. Highlighting the commitment of Rawalpindi Police towards safeguarding citizens and their property, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar emphasized the continuous efforts of officers to maintain high performance standards.

SSP Operations further stated that the valor and dedication exhibited by these brave police officers, calling them the pride of our community. Their fearless commitment to duty is a source of inspiration for all of us.