Ex-FATA Khasadars hold protest rally in Jamrud

Khyber - Ex-FATA Khasadar and Levies force have urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, President, Prime Minister, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to give them their rights, guaranteed by the law in a protest sit-in held at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud district Khyber on Saturday.

Under the banner of All FATA Ex-Khasadar and Levies Force Committee, a protest camp was organised that was attended by scores of former Khasadar and Levies personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the office-bearers of the committee including Said Jalal Wazir, Jahangir Afridi, Habib Khan, Ayaz Khan and others said that Khasadar and Levies had rendered matchless sacrifices in the line of duty, however no importance was given after merger. Stop injustice to the former force, they added and asked for fulfilling promises made during the apex committee moot.

They maintained that the FATA Khasadar and Levies had been legally merged into the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa therefore all incentives being enjoyed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police should be granted to them.

It was not an issue of the job of thirty five thousand forces but a matter of thousands of families affiliated with them, they regretted. They went on that the former Khasadar and Levies persons comprised educated persons that could deal with challenges of the modern era.