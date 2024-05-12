Sunday, May 12, 2024
Farmers warned against burning crop residue

Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT   -   Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan has instructed the assistant directors of the four tehsils to make communication with farmers effective for smog prevention and guidelines should be provided for safe disposal of residues after harvest. He directed that tehsil officers should urge farmers not to burn crop residues after harvesting. Village level committees should also be activated while cases should be registered against those who violate the orders of the Punjab government. He appealed to farmers to cooperate fully with the government and district administration to prevent smog.

Staff Reporter

