Sunday, May 12, 2024
Four suspected terrorists killed in Lahore police encounter

Web Desk
12:42 PM | May 12, 2024
Four suspected terrorists involved in targeting police officers were killed in an apparent police encounter in Karol Jungle area on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), a suspect, Faizan Butt, was taken to the Karol Jungle during an investigation for the recovery of some weapons. Upon identification of Faizan, two pistols and a hand grenade were seized from the jungle.

During the operation, five of Faizan's accomplices attacked the police party.

A trade of fire broke out as the police team retaliated, killing four terrorists.

These terrorists were wanted in cases involving targeted killing of police officers.

On May 2, a bike-borne duo gunned down a police officer identified as Ghulam Rasool in Lahore’s Taxali area.

