Four suspected terrorists killed in Lahore police encounter

Four suspected terrorists involved in targeting police officers were killed in an apparent police encounter in Karol Jungle area on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), a suspect, Faizan Butt, was taken to the Karol Jungle during an investigation for the recovery of some weapons. Upon identification of Faizan, two pistols and a hand grenade were seized from the jungle.

During the operation, five of Faizan's accomplices attacked the police party.

A trade of fire broke out as the police team retaliated, killing four terrorists.

These terrorists were wanted in cases involving targeted killing of police officers.

On May 2, a bike-borne duo gunned down a police officer identified as Ghulam Rasool in Lahore’s Taxali area.