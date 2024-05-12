Sunday, May 12, 2024
Four ‘terrorists’ gunned down in Lahore

Web Desk
9:06 AM | May 12, 2024
Four ‘terrorists’ involved in the killing of policemen were shot dead in the firing of their accomplices.

Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said the team took the arrested terrorists to Karol Jungle for recovery of the weapons. Upon identification of Faizan Butt, two pistols and hand grenades were recovered by the team.

Meanwhile, five to six terrorists opened fire upon the police party and as a result, four of the terrorists were shot dead. Faizan Butt was associated with the proscribed organisation, the CTD spox said, while identification of three other shot dead deceased was underway.

The search operation to arrest the fleeing terrorists began in the area.

Earlier this month, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Quetta undertook a decisive operation and gunned down four terrorists.

According to reports from the CTD spokesperson, a police mobile unit encountered and engaged with four armed terrorists in the Sialkot area.

Balochistan unites against terrorism after press club president’s tragic death

Amidst the exchange of gunfire, one assailant was neutralized by CTD. However, three other militants attempted to evade on motorcycle. Their escape was short-lived as they sought refuge in a building located in the Kili Zarin area.

