Gomal University starts celebrations for golden jubilee

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Gomal University started celebrations to commemorate the 50 years of its establishment with a ceremony on Saturday.

The Golden Jubilee ceremony was organised in Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium wherein former VC of Gomal University Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kandi was the chief guest while Gomal University VC Prof Dr Shakibullah presided over the event.

Registrar, Deans, Directors, administrative officers, employees and students from all departments also participated in the golden jubilee ceremony.

On the occasion, former VC Mansoor Akbar Kundi, VC Prof Dr Shakibullah, Registrar, Deans, Directors and Administrative Officers also planted saplings in the Security Section of Gomal University.

The students of the university also participated in the event and entertained the participants with traditional musical instruments, which was well appreciated by all the participants.

Addressing the ceremony, former VC Professor Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi paid rich tribute to the then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who announced the establishment of Gomal University, Nawab Allah Nawaz Khan who gave his personal land for the university at that time and to all those who played role for establishment of this university.

He said today, two sons of Dera Ismail Khan were carrying out the most important responsibilities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur. He said both the leaders should draw attention over this old varsity. He asked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi that it was a seed planted by your party founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which has become a tree now and giving shade to millions of students in the form of knowledge.