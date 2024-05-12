Govt taking all measures for economic recovery: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says govt committed to improve governance by introducing institutional reforms Expresses desire to attract investment from UK, other countries.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s desire to attract investment from the UK and other countries on Saturday, highlighting the country’s vast potential in diverse areas including agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and mining.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him at the PM House. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Economist and Director of the Economic and Evaluation Directorate, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, London, Professor Adnan Khan.

The prime minister said, “Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long-standing relations that are further strengthening with the passage of time.”

He also emphasised the government’s commitment to improving governance structures and introducing institutional reforms. He learned that the government was taking measures at the micro and macroeconomic levels to recover the country’s economy. Moreover, he said the digitization process of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was in a final stage.

The British delegation felicitated the government’s initiative to declare an education emergency in the country and expressed support for Pakistan’s recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the outstanding performance of the players of Pakistan National Hockey Team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, 2024, played in Malaysia.

The prime minister said that due to the brilliant performance, the national team reached the final game.

“They also played well against Japan in the final. Win and loss are a part of the game. The national team has won the hearts of entire nation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further observed that after a long time, the national team had reached the final of a mega tournament which was very encouraging.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was taking all steps for the promotion of sports in the country; particularly of the national game of hockey.

Japan won the final position after beating Pakistan in the nail-biting contest through penalty shootouts with a margin of 4-1 that followed the scheduled match which ended in 2-2 draw.