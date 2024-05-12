Govt taking special steps for welfare, care of mothers, children: Saman Rai

Director General, Population Welfare Department Punjab Saman Rai has said that Government is taking special steps for the welfare and medical care of mothers and children across the province.

While addressing a special ceremony held at PBC News Bureau, Lahore to celebrate World Mother's Day, she said that huge funds have been allocated for the provision of medical and family planning related facilities to mothers in order to ensure the quality of both mother and child health in the province.

Controller News Sajjad Parvez said that every day should be considered as mother's day as our religion Islam has given special status to mothers as serving the mothers is equal to achieve the path of Jannah.

Station Director, Dr Sohail Basra said that Radio Pakistan has produced special programmes for paying tributes to mothers to mark the day.

The ceremony was attended by Director Technical Population Welfare Department Dr. Zubda Riaz and news staff of PBC News Bureau, Lahore.

Later, a cake was also cut to commemorate the day.