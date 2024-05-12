Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt taking special steps for welfare, care of mothers, children: Saman Rai

Govt taking special steps for welfare, care of mothers, children: Saman Rai
Web Desk
10:59 AM | May 12, 2024
National

Director General, Population Welfare Department Punjab Saman Rai has said that Government is taking special steps for the welfare and medical care of mothers and children across the province.

While addressing a special ceremony held at PBC News Bureau, Lahore to celebrate World Mother's Day, she said that huge funds have been allocated for the provision of medical and family planning related facilities to mothers in order to ensure the quality of both mother and child health in the province.

Controller News Sajjad Parvez said that every day should be considered as mother's day as our religion Islam has given special status to mothers as serving the mothers is equal to achieve the path of Jannah.

Station Director, Dr Sohail Basra said that Radio Pakistan has produced special programmes for paying tributes to mothers to mark the day.

The ceremony was attended by Director Technical Population Welfare Department Dr. Zubda Riaz and  news staff of PBC News Bureau, Lahore.

DCC meeting reviews performance of various depts

Later, a cake was also cut to commemorate the day.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1715497357.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024