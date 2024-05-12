Sunday, May 12, 2024
Govt to include cyber security in university curricula: Meena Khan

Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Meena Khan Afridi has said that the provincial government is giving priority to higher education in the province.

He said the government aims to integrate cyber security and artificial intelligence into university curricula to empower the youth and enhance their societal significance. These sentiments were articulated during the third convocation of Haripur University, where students were awarded Associate Degrees in various disciplines, including BS, MPhil, and PhD.

Meena Khan Afridi, alongside University Vice-Chancellor Shafiqur- Rahman and MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal, encouraged students to utilise their acquired skills for the advancement of their province and country. He underscored the government’s dedication to enhancing the higher education sector in line with the vision of the Chief Minister.

Afridi assured that the issue regarding agricultural land for research purposes at Haripur University will be promptly addressed through the provincial cabinet.

