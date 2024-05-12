Gwadar: Protest rally taken out to condemn killing of labourers

Quetta - In Gwadar, locals held a rally from Sarbandar Chowk to Jaiti to condemn killing of labourers from Punjab who were shot dead by the terrorists on Wednesday. People were holding banners and placards to show solidarity with the families of the victims. The elders of Baloch Yakjehti Committee and locals chanted slogans against the outlawed organizations including BLA, BLF, BRA and BSO. They demanded to bring the facilitators and perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. They termed the killings of Punjabi laborers as a nefarious attempt to tarnish the harmony among the different people residing in the town. They said that Sarbandar is a peaceful city and the division on the basis of caste, color creed and sect is condemnable.