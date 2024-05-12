Hamza bows out early in PSA World Squash Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s ace squash player and world junior champion Hamza Khan suffered a shocking defeat in the first round at the hands of Swiss player Nicolas Mueller in four-set game by 3-1 to bow out from the PSA World Squash Championship. The world’s top squash event, which is underway at the Palm Hills Club in Cairo, Egypt, Pakistan’s top-ranked 19-year-old Hamza failed to show some good game during the match against 36-year-old Nicolas Mueller from Switzerland as he lost the match by 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 6-11 in 39 munities. Everyone expected that Hamza Khan to perform well in the PSA World Championship to improve their individual ranking but the world junior champion was eliminated in the first match of the main round of the championship as he was the only Pakistani player to participate in the World Open Squash Championship.