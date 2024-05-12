Iftikhar Ahmed confident of Pakistan’s resurgence in T20 series against Ireland

DUBLIN - Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed remains optimistic about his team’s prospects of a comeback against Ireland, following a surprising defeat in the first match of the three-match T20 series at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin.

In a recent video statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Iftikhar Ahmed reflected on the team’s initial performance and articulated his confidence in their ability to improve and prevail in the upcoming games. Highlighting some of the challenges faced in the series opener, he said: “We recognize our mistakes in the field; we dropped crucial catches and allowed unnecessary boundaries.

“Despite these setbacks, we are resolute in our determination to improve and turn the series around,” he said and added: “This is part of the game, and we are hopeful that we will make a comeback in the series with two games remaining.”

Iftikhar Ahmed’s own performance in the first match was noteworthy. He played brief yet pivotal innings at the backend, contributing a rapid 37 runs off just 15 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

His effort helped push Pakistan to a competitive total of 182/5. However, despite his and the team’s efforts, Ireland managed to chase down the target with a ball to spare, largely due to Andy Balbirnie’s vital half-century.

Looking forward, the batter expressed a robust confidence in the Pakistani squad’s ability to reverse their fortunes not only in the current series against Ireland but also in the upcoming series against England, which serves as a precursor to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, being co-hosted by the United States as well as the West Indies.

“With the quality our team possesses, I am confident of our comeback against Ireland. Furthermore, we aim to carry forward the momentum into our next series against England, building confidence ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024,” he concluded.

Pakistan is scheduled to face Ireland in the second T20I of the series at the same venue today (Sunday), where they will seek to level the series and regain their standing. Fans and supporters remain hopeful that the team can address its shortcomings and showcase the high level of cricket for which they are known.