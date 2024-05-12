Sunday, May 12, 2024
Inter exams of BIEK to commence on May 28

May 12, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the date of commencement of its intermediate exams. Chairman of BIEK said that the exams of the intermediate students was scheduled to be held from May 28, 2024. He informed that a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi was scheduled for tomorrow to discuss several issues including load shedding and imposition of Section 144, while a letter will also be sent to relevant authorities regarding Karachi Inter exams. The meeting will be attended by the Chairman Inter Board Secretary, University Board members and GM K-Electric.

