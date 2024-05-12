Islamabad police arrest three suspected kidnappers

ISLAMABAD - Three suspected kidnap­pers, including a woman, were arrested by Islamabad police during an exchange of gunfire while freeing a kid­nap victim, informed a po­lice spokesman on Saturday. The detained individuals have been identified as Mu­sawar Khan, Ansar Ali, and Shizak Fayaz, against whom a case was registered.

According to the police spokesman, a citizen named Gull Akbar, son of Dilbar Khan, reported his son No­man Akbar missing on May 8, 2024, after receiving a video of his abducted son demanding a ransom of 20 million rupees. Upon receiv­ing the report, the police swiftly registered a FIR and formed a special team under SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar. The police team, led by SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar and SP Industrial Area, utilized both scientific and human resources to trace the location of the kidnappers. Upon locating the suspects’ vehicle at Jhangi Saidan, the accused opened fire on the police team, injuring officer Muhammad Khurram. In the crossfire, Musawar Khan was injured and later suc­cumbed to his injuries.

The police success­fully arrested Mu­sawar Khan, Ansar Ali, and Shizak Fayaz, recovering firearms and the vehicle used in the crime. The kidnapped victim, Numan Akbar, was safely rescued with­out paying any ran­som. During a press conference, SSP Op­erations Malik Jamil Zafar commended the police team’s ef­forts, and the victim’s family expressed gratitude to the Islamabad Police.

Furthermore, under the directives of Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police launched a robust campaign “Nasha Ab Nahi” to combat drug trafficking in the feder­al capital. Since its initiation, 250 accused involved in drug trafficking have been arrested, and significant amounts of narcotics have been seized. IGP Islamabad emphasized the police’s commitment to ensuring citizens’ safety and urged cooperation from the public in the fight against drugs. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activi­ties related to drug traffick­ing to the authorities.