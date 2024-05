Khizra Club reach Yasin Akhter T20 Cricket semis

LAHORE - Khizra Cricket Club qualified for the semifinals of the Yasin Akther T20 Cricket Tournament when they beat strong Cricket Centre by 5 runs in a thrilling quarterfinal at Cricket Centre Ground Model Town. Hamza Nawaz and Asad Khan both were declared joint players of the match. Khizra Cricket Club, batting first, scored 143/10 in 17.5 overs with Hamza Nawaz hitting 45, Adnan Rasool 34 and Shahrukh Ali 22. Umair Miran 2/19, Shakeel Abbas 2/3, Haseeb ur Rehman 2/21, Kamran Afzal 2/29 bowled well. In reply, Cricket Centre could score 138/5 in 18 overs. Umer Akmal struck 54, Abu Marshad 19 and Ali Zafar 18. For Khizra Club, Asad Khan bagged 2/13, Shahrukh Ali 1/15 and Yasin Khan 1/25.