KOICA-KAAP plogging campaign taking steps towards a sustainable future

ISLAMABAD - On Saturday, 40 participants from the Korean Embassy, KOICA Pakistan Office, KOICA Alumni Association in Pakistan (KAAP), and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) gathered at Kinara Park near Rawal Dam to take part in a plogging campaign, commemorating Earth Day in April. Among the attendees were Park Ki-Jun, the Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Country Director Yeon Je-Hoof KOICA Pakistan Office, KOICA staffs, KAA Palumni members, and PRCS volunteers.

The plogging campaign including the clean-up volunteer activity aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and to contribute to the preservation of urban and natural environments.

Furthermore, the campaign aims to promote social engagement and civic consciousness. Park Ki-Jun expressed his appreciation for this partnership, remarking “The collaboration between KAAP and KOICA is pivotal in fortifying the friendship and development between our two nations. This clean-up volunteer activity exemplifies our collective commitment to environmental preservation and the future of our planet.” Plogging activities serve a crucial role in safeguarding both urban and natural environments. Participants seized the opportunity to clean up nearby parks and Rawal Dam. This not only heightened awareness regarding waste management but also made significant strides in enhancing the urban landscape. This event stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between KOICA, KAAP, and PRCS. Such ongoing efforts and collaboration are anticipated to yield positive outcomes for the sustainable future of our planet.