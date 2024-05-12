KP’s total receipt estimate for FY 2023-24 Rs1456.712b: CM aide

Peshawar - The total receipt estimate for the fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs1456.712 billion with a notable increase of 9 percent while the total budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs1360.4 billion demonstrating a moderate 2 percent increase as compare to previous financial year, with a surplus of Rs 96.3 billion achieved underscoring prudent fiscal management and economic reforms.

These views were expressed by Adviser to Chief Minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam and Minister Law and Finance Aftab Alam while addressing the post-budget 2023-24 press conference at Civil Secretariat Peshawar here on Saturday. Secretary Finance Aamir Sultan Tareen and Special Secretary Khuda Baksh were also present during the briefing.

Adviser on Finance Muzamil Aslam while detailing the current budget estimates for 2023-24 said that the total expenditure is Rs1059.3 billion against Rs913.8 billion with a 16% increase while total settled districts current budged is Rs942.4 billion with an increase of 19%.

The adviser said that among the main features of the ongoing expenditure for the settled districts include Rs1.5 billion for Ehsas Eid package, Rs0.5 billion for providing shelters, Rs2.8 billion for relief measures, Rs26 billion for Sehat Card, Rs47.8 billion for wheat subsidy, Rs3.4 billion for procurement of machinery for police and Rs6.0 billion for provision of free textbooks.

He said that total merged areas’ current budged is Rs116.9 against Rs124.0 billion showing decrease of 6%, Such as decrease of 0.3 % in provincial salary and increase of 23% of tehsil salary, decrease of 17% in orovincial non-salary budged and decrease of 9% in Tehsil Non-Salary budged and pension expenses have increased by 297% in current fiscal year.

Adviser on Finance Muzamil Aslam, giving details regarding the Development Budget 2023-24, said that total Development budged is Rs301.1 billion against Rs418.2 billion with decrease of 28% such as settled Provincial ADP of Rs86 billion against Rs185 billion previous showing decrease of 54%, settled District ADP of Rs17 billion with same decrease of 54% are the part of current fiscal year.

Muzamal Aslam said that under the annual development program of the merged districts, 26 billion rupees are included with an increase of 30% against previous 20 billion.

Muzamil Aslam said that caretaker government has no mandate to spend the development budget while they released Rs113 billion in the first four months, Rs112 billion in the second four months, while the current political government released Rs86 billion in current fiscal year.

He said that the federal government has done an agreement with the IMF to give a surplus of Rs450 billion 0f the whole country, in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share becomes Rs96 billion, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a surplus of Rs65 billion in 9 months, while Sindh province, which is double of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has only Rs77 billion surplus and Punjab which is double of Sindh is only Rs150 billion surpluses.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Finance said that electricity bills have bankrupted almost every citizen in Pakistan, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is providing cheap electricity to the federal government at Rs1.1 per unit and the federal government sells it at Rs30 to 60 per unit while the federal government did not release these funds on time.

Muzamil Aslam said that the federal government provides only Rs66 billion for the merged districts while only salary expenditure of the merged districts are Rs96 billion in current fiscal year. In this regard, several letters have been sent to the federal government.

During briefing Secretary Finance Aamir Sultan Tareen said that the province has received Rs101 billion in the last five years under the AIP programme which is very less compared to five hundred billion rupees and Rs101 billion of ADP has also been received.