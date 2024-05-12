Lahore CCPO issues instructions to improve law and order situation

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the performance of Civil Lines and City Divisions.

CCPO Lahore issued vital instructions regarding improving law and order situation and ensuring justice for the common man.

Addressing the meeting, CCPO Lahore emphasized the establishment of law and order and crime control as important mission while stressing that no compromise would be made in protecting the lives and property of the people.

CCPO Lahore issued directives to intensify crackdown against drug peddlers through intelligence-based operations, tightening the noose around mobile phone snatchers and motorcycle thieves for ensuring effective measures against dacoities, thefts, and robberies. Instructions were also given to all units of Lahore Police to enhance information sharing, maintain the best coordination, and utilize the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s network for crime prevention. Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the police department’s commitment to zero tolerance against those involved in drugs, illegal weapons, street crimes, and heinous offenses. He emphasised that safeguarding the public and upholding the law is the police department’s primary responsibility and every officer must ensure public service with dedication and diligence.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SPs of Civil Lines and City Divisions, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In charges (Investigation also attended the meeting.