Lahore win National Women’s One-Day Tournament

LAHORE - Lahore Women beat Karachi Women by eight wickets to win the National One-Day Tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday. In a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to overnight rain, Karachi Women lost all 10 wickets for 65 runs to be bowled out for 108 in 23.4 overs after being 43 for no loss at one stage. Lahore bowlers Anam Amin and Ayesha Bilal grabbed three wickets each, conceding 12 and 18 runs, respectively, while Quratulain snapped up two for 23. For Karachi, openers Laiba Fatima and Yusra Amir scored 30 and 24 runs, respectively. In reply, Lahore romped to victory for the loss of two wickets in 22.2 overs after Iram Javed and Kaynat Hafeez put on 63 runs for the unfinished third wicket. Iram remained unbeaten on a 67-ball 55 with five fours and two sixes, while Kaynat scored a 34-ball 22 with three fours. Lahore Women’s Iram Javed stood out with her remarkable performance, earning her the title of Player of the Final. Iram Javed’s prowess with the bat was unmatched throughout the series, as she amassed a total of 400 runs, also making her the Best Batter of the tournament. Her outstanding contributions were crucial in leading her team to victory in the decisive match. On the bowling front, Quratulain shone brightly, claiming the Best Bowler title with her impressive haul of 23 wickets. Behind the stumps, Soha Fatima displayed exceptional skills as a wicketkeeper. With 15 dismissals to her name, she was recognized as the Best Wicketkeeper. The tournament also highlighted the all-round capabilities of Omaima Sohail, who was named the Player of the Tournament. Sohail’s outstanding dual performance, scoring 384 runs and taking 20 wickets, underscored her versatility and crucial role in her team’s strategy.

Scores in Brief

LAHORE WOMEN 114-2, 22.2 overs (Iram Javed 55*, Kaynat Hafeez 22*)beat KARACHI WOMEN 108 all out, 23.4 overs (Laiba Fatima 30, Yusra Amir 24; Anam Amin 3-12, Ayesha Bilal 3-18, Quratulain 2-23) by 8 wickets.