Maria Naveed appointed as Focal Person for minorities

HYDERABAD - SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has appointed In Charge Human Rights Cell Maria Naveed the focal person for the minority communities in the city. The police spokesman informed that the SSP held a meeting with the representatives of Hindu and Christian communities at his office here on Saturday. He added that during the meeting the minorities’ representatives shared their security concerns and requirements with the SSP. Shaikh assured the delegation that the police would provide all possible security to those communities and to their residential areas and places of worship. The SSP said Naveed had been tasked to liaise with the minorities and she would also create a WhatsApp group of the representatives of minorities so that they could instantly share their issues on that group.