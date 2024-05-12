Sunday, May 12, 2024
May 12 carnage is full off sorrow, says Bilawal

Calls upon all political stakeholders to unite with spirit of harmony and reconciliation

Agencies
May 12, 2024
KARACHI   -   Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the May 12 carnage is a day full of sorrow, yet one that serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of political strife and violence. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and paid homage to the Jiyalas, the dedicated workers of PPP, as well as activists from other parties, who either lost their lives or suffered during the tragic events of May 12, 2007.

He emphasized their unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and their tireless efforts to advocate for a truly democratic Pakistan, which will be remembered forever. The PPP Chairman highlighted the critical importance of learning from past tragedies. He underscored that the pursuit of politics driven by stubbornness, ego, and violence only led to further division and suffering.

He noted that history duly accounted for all those involved in such actions, serving as a cautionary tale for future generations. Moreover, Bilawal called upon all political stakeholders to unite with the spirit of harmony and reconciliation. He stressed the imperative of burying the politics of hatred, division, violence, and instead, embracing a path that led towards a brighter and more prosperous Pakistan. “As we commemorate this solemn anniversary, let us honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives on May 12, 2007, by renewing our commitment to building a nation founded on principles of peace, tolerance, and democracy,” he concluded.

Balochistan unites against terrorism after press club president’s tragic death

