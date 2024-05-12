Sunday, May 12, 2024
Measles cases increase in Larkana

APP
May 12, 2024
Karachi

LARKANA   -   The epidemic of measles has started to increase rapidly, as 9 months old baby Anam of Masoo Dero, 9 months old boy Usman of Wikia Sangi, 8-months-old Kalsoom of Larkana and 9 months old Mudassar were suffered from rabies in Larkana city and surrounding areas.  More than 10 children were admitted to Sheikh Zayed Children’s Hospital by their relatives due to measales. Pediatrician Specialist of Sheikh Zayed Children’s Hospital, Professor Dr. Dili Jan Baloch said that 8 to 10 children were brought to the Hospital for various reasons on a daily basis, of which 4 to 5 children were admitted.  He said that the medical facilities and medicines required by the Sindh government were available in the hospitals in abundance and the children were also being treated, as well as the measles vaccine centers were also available by the EPI and the center is available in Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

APP

