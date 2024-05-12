Mercury soars in Sindh districts with dusty, windy weather forecast

KARACHI - The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of Sindh as the Met Office has forecast gusts of dusty winds in upper districts of the province The weather department has predicted soaring temperatures in several districts of Sindh as mercury could soar to 46°Celsius in Dadu and 45°C in Mithi and Nawabshah.

In most parts of the country a hot and dry weather will prevail. The weather department had earlier forecast that the day temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal in Sindh from 08th to 10th May.

Dust-thunderstorm/ rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Kambar-Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts on 10th May (night) and 11th May.

General public was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also forecast windy weather and rainfall with thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.