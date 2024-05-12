One killed, 40 injured in accident

JACOBABAD - In an unfortunate incident, one person was killed, while 40 sustained the injuries as a high-speed coaster met with an accident in Jacobabad. According to the details, the high-speed coaster was on its way when its tire rod broke suddenly, resulting in the death of one person and 40 were injured in the limits of Jacobabad police station.

The people travelling on the coaster were returning to the village from Pir Tiar Ghazi in Balochistan where the tire rod of the high-speed coaster broke near Goth Deol Machhi.

According to rescue officials, Sachal Machhi died as a result of the accident while more than 40 people including women and children were injured.

The rescue officials also told that among the injured are Allah Dad Machhi, Abdul Malik, Nazeeran Khatun, Azizan Khatun, Shahil, Feroza Khatun while young Muzammil, Naveed Ahmed and others are included.