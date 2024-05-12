Opposition alliance to kick start nationwide protest movement

Six-party alliance decides to approach courts to get permission for rallies in Faisalabad, Karachi Opposition will approach bar councils to win their support for movement for ‘restoration of the Constitution’.

ISLAMABAD - The alliance of six opposition parties under the banner of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain-e-Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of Constitution of Pakistan) on Saturday reiterated its resolve to kick start a nationwide protest movement for the “restoration of the Constitution.”

A meeting of the opposition coalition was held under the chair of veteran politician Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Qaiser, the head of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Sajid Khan Tareen and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Asad Abbas Naqvi were among the participants besides others.

The meeting took key decisions regarding the country’s ongoing political situation, a spokesman of the alliance said. It was decided to approach courts to get permission for the conduct of protest rallies in Faisalabad and Karachi as the local administration was creating hurdles for smooth holding of these gatherings. The meeting decided that they would approach all bar councils besides holding rallies and seminars countrywide to activate the masses.

The leaders of opposition parties underlined that holding public gatherings was their constitutional and democratic right, and rallies will be held regardless of the circumstances.

The spokesperson said that the meeting rejected the May 7 presser of director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) terming it as illegal, unconstitutional and overstepping of powers. The participants said that it was beyond recognition that the Army as an institution was seeking apology from PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Pakistan was in a state of war not because of external but due to internal factors as the institutions’ trespassing of their constitutional limits had brought the country on the verge of collapse.

He insisted it was high time, the country needed a healing touch, instead of rubbing more salt in the wounds, so as to get it out of the prevailing quagmire. He stressed the need that the country could only get out of the current quagmire if all state institutions, especially establishment end infringement and start operating within the constitutional limits and ambit.

He reiterated that PTI was ready for investigation into 2014 sit-in and parliament attack but the judicial commission’s scope should be expanded to probe cipher, regime change operation, assassination attempt on PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan, May 9 incidents, stolen mandate through blatant polls rigging on February 8, audio/video leaks and political engineering to determine the real factors and expose the plotters of these tragic incidents to bring the truth to the fore.

The information secretary stated that the country was disintegrated in 1971 during the martial law regime and those asking for an apology from PTI ever rendered an apology for the blackest day in history of Pakistan.

Raoof also demanded the release of Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report, Abbottabad Commission Report, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and Army Public School Attack Commission Report to unmask the real characters and factors responsible for these tragedies.