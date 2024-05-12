Sunday, May 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan

Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan
Agencies
May 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistan on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan.

The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, injured and the communities affected by this natural calamity and we pray for the early recovery of those missing.” It said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024