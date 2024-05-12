Pakistani fishing industry immensely attractive to Chinese investors: PCJCCI

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Moazzam Ghurki has stated that the Pakistani fishing industry is immensely attractive to Chinese investors. China has a huge consumer market for aquatic products and is one of the largest buyers in Pakistan. According to Gwadar Pro, the main aquatic categories of Pakistan’s exports to China include ribbon fish, croakers, sole fish, cuttlefish, etc. Pakistan’s seafood exports to China reached $247.3 million, marking a 13 percent increase for the January-December period in 2023 year-on-year. It can be increased to $ 600 or 700 million,” he elaborated while chairing a meeting held here. In his comments, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that the Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors, and the Pakistani fishing community welcomes Chinese investors as they can get jobs and good prices from foreign investors. “In order to improve its exports, we are ready to transfer our technological advancements to Pakistan.” China, by collaborating with the Pakistani government, can ask its quality experts of aquatic products to visit Pakistan’s fishery and give their suggestions to the Pakistani government regarding cold chain food safety,” he added. The joint chamber’s Vice President Hamza Khalid was of the view that China is willing to encourage Pakistani exporters who want to establish flake ice factories and processing units adopting modern technology. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, opined that it was necessary to educate the fishermen to return from fishing within six days to maintain the good quality of their catches. China, by collaborating with the Pakistani government, can start awareness programs, training, and workshops for exporters and common fishermen.