Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 35,000

GAZA - The Ministry of Health in Gaza says 28 people were killed as a result of Israeli military operations in the most recent 24 hours. The Ministry said that 69 people had been injured in the same period.

Altogether, since October 7, 34,971 people have been killed in Gaza and 78,641 injured, the Ministry said.

At least 47 people have been killed, including children, in Israeli airstrikes in northern and central Gaza Friday evening and overnight, according to three hospitals in the area. Among those killed were journalist Bahaa Okasha, his wife and 12-year-old son, in an airstrike on the Kasasib neighborhood in northern Gaza’s Jabalya refugee camp, according to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Three others were killed in a separate airstrike in Jabalya, the hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Saifiya, told CNN. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital also said it received 30 bodies overnight in strikes that hit Al-Maghazi, Al-Masdar village and Al-Zawaida in central Gaza. The figure includes 20 children, according to the hospital’s initial estimate.

The hospital is still receiving bodies through Saturday morning as more are retrieved from under the rubble, according to a CNN stringer there. Al-Awda Hospital said it also received 11 bodies from two different airstrikes in Nuseirat in central Gaza on Friday evening.

A CNN stinger at the hospital filmed several children treated earlier in the day who were injured in airstrikes, including one boy who had a severed arm.

The Civil Defense in Gaza said Saturday it estimates about 10,000 bodies are trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.

“For months, we’ve been working with simple equipment, which drains us (of) our time and effort,” spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said. The group says Israel has destroyed 70 to 80% of Civil Defense’s capabilities.

What the group does: Civil Defense and medics are the first responders in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes and work on rescuing survivors and retrieving bodies when they are able to reach the sites of the attacks.

“We demand that the United Nations and humanitarian groups immediately intervene to allow the entry of necessary rescue equipment so we can continue our work, retrieve the missing from under the rubble and provide the required fuel to operate the civil defense vehicles,” Bassal said.

Forty days after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the vicinity of the Al-Shifa medical complex, “Civil Defense and medical staff are still retrieving bodies buried by the Israeli occupation forces in mass graves,” Bassal added.